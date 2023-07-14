Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $212.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.75. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

