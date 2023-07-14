Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,394 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 766.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,201.07%.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

