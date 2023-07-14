Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

