Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $100.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

