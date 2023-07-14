Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,709 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,354 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

