Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,014,000. Amundi raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $413.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

