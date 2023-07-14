Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,320,000 after acquiring an additional 154,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after acquiring an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LW opened at $112.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

