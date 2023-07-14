Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.15. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

