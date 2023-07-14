Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.36 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

