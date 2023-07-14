Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 887.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,672 shares of company stock valued at $57,460,837 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

