Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.93. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

