Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $79.58 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

