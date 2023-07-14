Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,558 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $16.74 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

