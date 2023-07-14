Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $244.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.21. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

