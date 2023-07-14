Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,713 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HURN opened at $81.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,711.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

