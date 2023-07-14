Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,716 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

