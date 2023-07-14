Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,493 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stericycle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Stericycle Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.12.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.