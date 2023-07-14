Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,988 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Gentex by 3,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

