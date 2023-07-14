Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in OSI Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $1,261,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,603 shares in the company, valued at $41,084,586.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,489. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

