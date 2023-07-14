Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $1,437,889.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,521,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $1,417,122.36.

On Friday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $1,403,359.89.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,380,037.86.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $1,455,195.78.

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $1,469,205.48.

On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $1,438,713.78.

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,447,065.86.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,257,730.14.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

