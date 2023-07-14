AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 11,500 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 11,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,992,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,648,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $178.16 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $180.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

