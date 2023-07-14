B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after buying an additional 6,381,243 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,736,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,796,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 2,880,126 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,784,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 2,865,200 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

