Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 129,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.0 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.