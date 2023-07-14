Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.
NYSE BBY opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.
Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.
