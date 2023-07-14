BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.11. The company has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

