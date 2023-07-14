Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Sells $86,160.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOX stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 234.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

