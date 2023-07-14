Brent Hyder Sells 48,737 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $230.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $39,956,000,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

