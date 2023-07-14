Brian E. Cabrera Sells 15,674 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 15,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $16,771.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 228,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,358.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quantum Stock Performance

Quantum stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.00.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 342.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 442,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 342,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 180.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 327,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Articles

