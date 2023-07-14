Brian E. Cabrera Sells 15,674 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 15,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $16,771.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 228,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,358.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Quantum Stock Performance
Quantum stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.00.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
QMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
About Quantum
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.
Featured Articles
