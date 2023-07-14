Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 87.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 39.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 423,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $98.49 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.