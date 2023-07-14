Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Apple by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 21,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 75,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

