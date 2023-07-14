Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.8 %

CPB opened at $45.53 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

