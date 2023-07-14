CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CMO Sells $5,675,163.15 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 65.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in CarMax by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

