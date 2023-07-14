Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,558,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $159,764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.9 %

CBOE stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.71. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.