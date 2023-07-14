Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Celestica by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after buying an additional 511,100 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.