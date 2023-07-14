CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Insider Activity

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

