Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CAO Stacy Bowman Sells 14,720 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $573,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 239,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,330,667.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $570,547.20.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12.
Chewy Stock Performance
CHWY opened at $37.69 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 314.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
