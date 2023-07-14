Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,229,000 after acquiring an additional 484,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after acquiring an additional 461,858 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after acquiring an additional 440,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

