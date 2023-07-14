Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $550,794.42 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $550,794.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,930,968 shares in the company, valued at $133,178,862.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20.
Cloudflare Price Performance
Shares of NET opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -114.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.