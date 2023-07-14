Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith Sells 31,904 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) CEO Barbara Smith sold 31,904 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $1,737,810.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,166,958.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

