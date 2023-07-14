Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 401,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Compass Diversified by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Compass Diversified Price Performance

In related news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,666.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,035.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CODI stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.74. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $542.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.89%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.