Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.7 %

GOOGL opened at $124.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,448 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

