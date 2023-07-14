CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

