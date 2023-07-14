CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $757,500.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,067,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of -231.92, a PEG ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after buying an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,622,000 after buying an additional 412,719 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.