Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 4.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,448 shares of company stock worth $25,727,475. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.