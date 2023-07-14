Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

CW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.80.

NYSE CW opened at $188.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $125.91 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

