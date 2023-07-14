Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,573,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CYTK opened at $35.50 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

