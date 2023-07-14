D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 13 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $956.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $931.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $873.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $656.17 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $936.25.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

