D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 5,840 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,914,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after buying an additional 214,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 72,766 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,289,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

