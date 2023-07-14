D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 802 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

SNPS stock opened at $448.84 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

