D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 90,665 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 111.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,665 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PFO opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 7.14%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

